South African conglomerate Sasol has discovered gas with an exploration well drilled onshore Mozambique, although it is too early to know if it is commercial.

In recent years, Mozambique’s upstream scene has been dominated by news from and the huge offshore gas developments controlled by ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, with Sasol’s long-running onshore activities taking something of a back seat.

However, news that the Johannesburg-listed player has hit gas with its second exploration well in a block awarded in 2018 will raise the profile of its onshore operations.