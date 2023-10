Dana Petroleum has made a new gas discovery in the UK North Sea immediately to the west of the producing Tolmount field.

The Earn-1 exploration well in Block 42/27 in the southern North Sea was drilled using the jack-up drilling rig Valaris 121.

A spokesperson for Dana said on Monday the company had discovered hydrocarbons.

“All components of the petroleum system have been proven by well 42/27-4.