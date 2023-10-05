Trinidad & Tobago has launched a new bidding round for shallow water exploration blocks offshore its coasts, with 13 blocks being auctioned.

This is more than twice the six blocks the country last auctioned in 2019.

The bidding round officially started on 3 October, with the window for submissions of bids running six months until 2 April 2024.

The Ministry of National Resources, responsible for launching and overseeing the round, said on an X (formerly Twitter) post that it had introduced “several changes to improve the attractiveness of the bidding round”.

The changes include “the removal of the pre-bid fee; a reduction in the bid fee and royalty [that] will be paid from the government’s share of profit petroleum”, the ministry added.

The 13 blocks being auctioned are located along the western, eastern, southern and northern coasts of the country.

These are Block 1(b), Block 2(ab), Block 2(d), Block 4(c), Block Lower Reverse L, Block Modified U(c), Guayaguayare (Offshore) Block, Block 21, Block 22(a), Block 22(b), Block NCMA 2, Block NCMA 3 and Block NCMA 4(a).

The successful bids will be notified four months after the closure of the submission window.