France's CGG has fired the starting gun on an important seismic data gathering campaign offshore the Ivory Coast, specifically focused on a new oil and gas play uncovered by Eni in 2021 with its huge Baleine oil and gas discovery.

Baleine holds 2.5 billion barrels and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of associated gas and is being developed in phases by a trio of floating production, storage and offloading vessels, the first of which came on stream last month.