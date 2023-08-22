Ambitious Australian junior Kinetiko Energy is sitting on a what could be one of the country’s biggest unconventional gas resources, with the potential to house almost 12 trillion cubic feet of coalbed methane.

Listed in Australia, Kinetiko owns 100% of its maiden Mpumulanga project which is under development and represents just a tiny part of a sprawling exploration portfolio that lies southeast of Johannesburg, close to South Africa's industrial heartland.

According to a just completed resource assessment by Sproule, exploration right (ER) 271 — which hosts Mpumulanga — hosts 6 trillion cubic feet of contingent CBM resources, 20% more than previously estimated.

Adjacent ERs 270 and 272, meanwhile, could host a further 5.8 Tcf of potential CBM resource.

Although Mpumulanga — which is being developed in partnership with the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) — will tap only 6.4 billion cubic feet of gas, Kinetiko is using it to prove this resource, which lies just a few hundred metres below the surface, can be exploited and sold profitably.

Commenting on Sproule’s report, Kinetiko chief executive Nick de Blocq said: “This is one of the most significant and exciting moments in (our) corporate journey to date in South Africa.”

He said despite being small, Mpumulanga’s “economics work out to be substantially positive,” adding that “each time Kinetiko adds commercial production plans within its exploration rights, it will be able to grow reserve certifications by… orders of magnitude”.

Mpumulanga, previously called Amersfoot, is being developed as a 20-to-30 well pilot project, partly funded by IDC, and is due on stream later this year.

In ER 272, meanwhile, the company recently drilled four core holes to assess potential CBM resources and is in talks with Sasol, operator of the huge Secunda industrial complex, about the possibility of supplying feedstock to its gas-to-liquids facility.