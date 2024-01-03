Aiteo Group, a Nigerian conglomerate owned by Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters, is reported to have secured a major stake in a potentially gas-rich exploration licence onshore Mozambique.

Exploration and production is one of many industrial pies that the Lagos-based company has its fingers in, although until now its sole upstream focus has been on Nigeria.

ENH, Mozambique’s state oil and gas company, will welcome Aiteo’s experience of working in the challenging Niger Delta and its access to finance.