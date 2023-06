The number of exploration opportunities on show at a recent event in London underscores a widely held view that this foundational sector of the oil and gas industry has got back some of its mojo.

And unlike the past few years, talks at the annual Business & Exploration Opportunities Show (BEOS) — organised by the US-based AAPG and UK-player GESGB in the UK — were well attended, exhibition stands were busy and there was a positive buzz in the air.