A partnership led by Neptune Energy has made a new gas discovery and drilled a successful oil appraisal well in the Gjoa area offshore Norway, which could lead to a fast-track, low-cost development.

Neptune on Tuesday said that the successful appraisal well 35/6-4 ST2 on the Ofelia field had found oil in the Agat formation.

The estimated recoverable volume is in the range of 16 million to 33 million barrels of oil equivalent.