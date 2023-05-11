The Norwegian government has launched its 2023 offering of offshore exploration blocks with a clear message that it expects the oil and gas industry to invest more in the Barents Sea and help ensure that Norway remains Europe’s most important energy supplier.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Energy launched late on Wednesday the 2023 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round, encompassing blocks in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea and Barents Sea.

The deadline to apply for blocks is 23 August 2023, with awards expected during the first quarter of 2024.