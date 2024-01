Norwegian operator Equinor has made a small but uncommercial oil discovery near the Munin field while compatriot Vaar Energi has drilled two dry wells in the Balder area.

Equinor drilled the Surtsey exploration prospect followed by the Jolnir sidetrack in Block PL 272B just south of the producing Oseberg South oil and gas field.

The wells were drilled using the semi-submersible Deepsea Stavanger.