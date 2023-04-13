Equinor is eyeing plans to drill more exploration wells offshore eastern Canada in 2024, including a third shot to drill a probe on a promising structure after technical problems stymied two earlier attempts.

The Norwegian major operates the $9.4 billion Bay du Nord project in Newfoundland & Labrador and has spent recent years drilling exploration wells in the Flemish Pass basin to boost the development’s commerciality.

Some wells discovered extra oil and gas in the Cambriol and Cappahayden prospects which will be tied back to the Bay du Nord floating production, storage and offloading vessel.