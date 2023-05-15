Norway’s Troll-Gjoa offshore exploration hotspot will witness at least five more wildcats this year as the various co-owners pursue considerable rewards from discoveries that can be tied back to existing production facilities.

Most, but not all, of the operations are led by Equinor. Other operators in the area include Neptune Energy and DNO.

DNO will participate in seven more wells as part of its North Sea 2023 exploration programme, all but two of which are in the Troll-Gjoa area, according to its latest quarterly report.