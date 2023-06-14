Norway’s 2023 offering of offshore exploration blocks is progressing on a slightly accelerated schedule as the government targets awards in January 2024, according to the country’s top petroleum official.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in early May launched the Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round with a total of 92 blocks, 78 of which are in the Barents Sea.

Lars Erik Aamot, the Director General of Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, said the bid submission deadline for blocks is 23 August 2023 and awards are expected in January 2024.