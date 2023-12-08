Norwegian-Japanese joint-venture company Longboat Japex has farmed down equity in an upcoming exploration well and two prospects in the Troll area offshore Norway.

The farm-in company is privately held Concedo, which is the subject of an ongoing acquisition by Attica Exploration, a newly formed private entity firm backed by the Lundin family of Sweden.

In Block PL1182S, Longboat Japex has farmed down from 30% to 15% in return for a full carry of the Lotus exploration well, also known as Kjottkake, which is expected to spud in the third quarter of next year.