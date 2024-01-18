Equinor, Aker BP and Vaar Energi have outlined a clear strategy to explore as much as possible in Norway’s frontier Barents Sea, where they have been awarded a series of new exploration permits.

Eight new licences were awarded on Tuesday in the 2023 APA licensing round, with Equinor involved in all eight.

“We now focus on exploration to uncover the potential for gas in the Barents Sea, working closely with Vaar Energi and Aker BP to explore as much as possible with good rig utilisation,” said Jez Averty, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration and production in Norway.