Norwegian operator Aker BP is poised to drill imminently what is likely to be the largest exploration prospect offshore Norway this year.

The Rondeslottet prospect lies in water depths of 1108 metres in Block 6405/7 in the Norwegian Sea west of Trondheim.

According to joint venture partner Vaar Energi, the prospect has pre-drill unrisked resource potential of 871 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Vaar has indicated previously that success at Rondeslottet could lead to a major new field development.