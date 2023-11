Norwegian operator DNO has participated in discoveries at home totalling 100 million barrels of oil equivalent net to the company, and is currently drilling two appraisal wells.

Coring and logging operations are under way on both the Ofelia and Bergknapp appraisal wells, with results expected soon, DNO said in its third-quarter report.

Ofelia is located in Block PL929 in the Gjoa area of the Northern North Sea, while Bergknapp is further north in Block PL 836S in the Norwegian Sea.