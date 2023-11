The upcoming Venus exploration prospect in the Barents Sea has far-reaching implications for Vaar Energi as the Norwegian operator aims to open up a new play in a region seen as having significant oil and gas potential.

A discovery at Venus in Block PL 1025S will open up the Palaeogene play, and Vaar has built a portfolio of acreage in that area, the company’s vice president for exploration Alessandro Barberis told delegates at GeoPublishing Events’ NCS Strategy 2023 event in Stavanger.