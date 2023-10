Norwegian operator Aker BP is all set to drill an exploration well in the North Sea that it has fast-forwarded from its 2024 plans.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) on Tuesday granted Aker BP a drilling permit for an exploration well and two potential sidetracks on the Surtsey-Jolnir-Brandur prospect in Block PL272B, just south of the producing Oseberg South oil and gas field.