Norway’s BlueNord has pulled out of a forthcoming “mini” oil and gas licensing round in the Danish North Sea, citing technical challenges to a proposed seismic programme covering acreage that includes the Elly-Luke gas discovery.

BlueNord, headed by chief executive Euan Shirlaw, was on track to be the first player to be awarded offshore acreage by Denmark in at least three years after being the only company to apply for a licence in the mini-round earlier this year.