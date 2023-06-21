Money is cautiously beginning to flow back into exploration as investors come to realise fossil fuels will remain key building blocks for many economies over the next two to three decades.

One reliable indicator of which way the wind is blowing in such a yo-yo sector is the scale of third-party interest in farming in to or buying exploration acreage held by another company, commonly called the acquisition and divestiture (A&D) market.

Mike Lakin, managing director of Envoi, a UK-based A&D firm set up in 1999 which acts for multiple clients seeking third-party investors, says the omens are good after years of in the doldrums.