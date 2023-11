Invictus Energy will drill a sidetrack well and carry out a flow test on its challenging exploration well in Zimbabwe after recovering gas to surface, but the market was disappointed with the news, with the company’s share price in Australia plunging almost 25%.

Drilled in the remote Cabora Bassa basin, the frontier Mukuyu-2 probe has been targeting a huge gas prospect which, before the well spudded, was estimated to have the potential to host trillions of cubic feet of gas.