Egypt has unveiled a new licensing round, offering up 23 diverse onshore and offshore blocks in proven basins and in frontier areas.

With the country struggling to meet domestic power demand, the Cairo government is keen to encouraging exploration for indigenous hydrocarbon resources to supplement gas it is importing from Israel.

Bidding: Cairo unveils latest licensing round. Photo: Map EGYPT MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM

Eleven blocks are on offer in the Western Desert, six of which are in the core part of this basin, while the remainder are located in a frontier play flanking the west bank of the Nile River, north of the Aswan Dam.