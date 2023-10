Oman’s Ara Petroleum has boosted its stake in a key asset onshore Tanzania where it is developing the 1.9 trillion cubic foot Ntorya gas discovery and aims to drill an exploration well next year.

After a long delay, Ara has completed the acquisition of an additional 25% interest in the Ruvuma licence from Scirocco Energy, boosting its holding to 75%, with the remaining 25% stake held by Aminex.