Toronto-listed Africa Oil has boosted its operating stake in a highly promising Orange basin exploration block offshore South Africa, after the government sanctioned a deal originally agreed six months ago.

Deepwater Block 3B/4B lies south of the huge oil and gas discoveries made by Shell and TotalEnergies in Namibia’s part of the Orange basin, with expectations high among explorers that it also hold significant resources.

South Africa’s government — particularly Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy — is also keen to see its side of the prolific basin explored.

Last July, Africa Oil, struck an agreement to acquire a 6.25% stake from Eco Atlantic in the acreage for $2.5 million, boosting its interest to 26.5%. leaving Eco on 20%, with privately-owned South African player Ricocure retaining a 53.75% interest.

The partners are currently locked in farmout talks, with a supermajor currently expected to take over operatorship of the attractive assets.

If a farm-out deal is concluded, London-listed Eco will receive a further payment of $4 million from Africa Oil, with another $1.5 million forthcoming once an exploration well starts drilling.

An independent review of the prospective resources and probability of geological success of the exploration prospects within Block 3B/4B reported that it could house about 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with the probability of drilling success on the 24 prospects identified ranging from 11% to 39%.

The majority of these prospects lie in about 1500 metres of water.

Africa Oil chief executive Roger Tucker said the company “has a significant opportunity set in the Orange basin, probably the most sought-after new petroleum region globally.”

The block 3B/4B prospects are all defined on 3D seismic, he explained, “and are of similar age and type to the discoveries announced by Shell and TotalEnergies in the Orange basin.”

Eco chief executive Gil Holzman said conclusion of the transaction “paves the way to completing a further farm out in respect of the block and the drilling of …up to five wells.”

Africa Oil said it is progressing plans to conduct a drilling campaign and is in discussions with potential farminees.

Block 3B/4B covers an area of almost 17,600 square kilometres in water depths between 500 and 2500 metres.

The acreage is covered by 14,000 kilometres of 2D seismic and 10,800 square kilometres of 3D seismic over Block 3B/4B and has identified a large opportunity set of exploration prospect, with the.

Approval of Eco’s stake transfer came from South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the Petroleum Agency South Africa, which regulates upstream activity.

In a separate move, Eco has appointed Oliver Quinn as a company director.

Quinn is chief commercial officer of Africa Oil — which holds 14.84% of the company’s issued share capital — and previously worked for Kosmos Energy and Shell, among others.

He replaces Keith Hill, Africa Oil’s chairman as board nominee, although Hill has agreed to remain as a non-executive director.