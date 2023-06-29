The first exploration well to be drilled offshore Guinea-Bissau for more than two decades is on the cards after the finalisation of a complex farm-out deal by Oslo-listed operator PetroNor E&P.

Guinea-Bissau — sandwiched between Senegal to the north and Guinea-Conakry to the south — is not one of Africa’s better-known exploration plays but did host a couple of intriguing probes about 20 years ago when Premier Oil drilled made a tantalising oil find at the Sinapa prospect.

Talk of developing this marginal discovery came to nothing, since when, despite multiple players assessing seismic data and talking up drilling plans, these amounted to false hopes.