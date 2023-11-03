The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has again postponed the US Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 2021 in response to judicial orders, prompting a scathing response from the NOIA president.

“Until the court rules, BOEM cannot be certain of which areas or stipulations may be included in the sale notice. Potential bidders in Lease Sale 261 should not submit bids until we provide additional instruction,” the bureau said on Thursday.

“BOEM will hold any bids already received and will hold the sale after it receives further direction from the Court of Appeals.”

The move was slammed by National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) president Erik Milito.

“Once again, the Administration is standing against domestic oil and gas production. The Administration is simply choosing to delay this lease sale, which follows in their pattern of opposing new domestic oil and gas lease opportunities,” said Erik Milito.

"There are zero legal or operational constraints preventing Interior from proceeding with the lease sale pursuant to the 5 October Final Notice of Sale. The delay is especially concerning in light of the geopolitical upheaval and fragility in oil markets due to burgeoning armed conflicts in multiple oil-producing regions,” he added.

“A competent national security posture must exemplify strength and promote US oil and gas production, as opposed to overtures to dictators and despots.”

The lease sale was originally scheduled for 27 September and then rescheduled to 8 November. However, as a result of the order issued by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on 26 October, in Louisiana versus Haaland, the lease sale is now suspended.

Milito added there is no reason the BOEM should consider withdrawing acreage or additional restrictions when NOAA, the “science-based” agency within Commerce, has just announced it needs to take additional steps before any decisions like these can be made.

“Rather than capitulate to the demands of activist litigants and circumvent the regulatory process, the Administration should resume oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.