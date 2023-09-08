Perenco says its Mexican subsidiary has completed a successful onshore drilling campaign.
The privately owned UK operator hailed “positive results” from the Santuario Noreste drilling campaign in the Santuario-El Golpe field in Tabasco state.
UK independent says it has tripled production at mature permit acquired from Petrofac
