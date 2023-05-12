Brazilian oil major Petrobras is planning to drill two delineation wells on an exciting new oil discovery in an ultra-deepwater sector of the Campos basin.

The discovery was drilled in the first quarter of 2022 at a water depth of 1833 metres on the north-western area of the Alto de Cabo Frio Central block.

A subsequent drillstem test evaluated a discovery that was typical of the carbonate reservoirs in Brazil's prolific pre-salt province, and analysis of the data from that has been encouraging, Upstream has learned.