Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras expects to declare soon the commerciality of the Curacao find in the prolific Santos basin pre-salt fairway.

Declaring commerciality is crucial because it indicates that Petrobras and its Chinese partner can move forward with developing the Curacao play as an economically viable project.

Petrobras in 2021 made the Curacao discovery inside the giant Aram pre-salt area and in the following year ran a drill stem test in the accumulation that detected a thick hydrocarbons reservoir interval where the company was able to unlock its productivity.