Petrobras is scrambling to provide Brazilian federal environmental regulator Ibama with an additional environmental assessment report in order to obtain the necessary permit to begin drilling as soon as possible in the Foz do Amazonas basin, shrugging off concerns about new delays.

Ibama president Rodrigo Agostinho told journalists earlier this week that the agency would probably ask for a more in-depth environmental assessment of sedimentary areas (AAAS) study before granting Petrobras the drilling licence to spud wells in the Foz do Amazonas basin.