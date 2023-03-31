Petrobras has started drilling a second well inside the giant Aram pre-salt area in an attempt to better delineate an earlier discovery in the Santos basin deep-water play.

The Brazilian state-controlled company drilled the Curacao wildcat in Aram in 2021 and in the following year ran a drillstem test at the probe.

It detected a thick carbonate reservoir interval where Petrobras was able to unlock its productivity through dynamic producing data.

Petrobras confirmed the Constellation Oil Services drillship Brava Star is being used on the new well in the Aram area.