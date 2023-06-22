Petrobras has finally returned to appraise a pre-salt discovery made more than a decade ago in the Santos basin offshore Brazil, as the company looks for further upside to potentially green light another project in the prolific play.

Petrobras and project partners Shell and Repsol Sinopec made the original Sagitario discovery in Block BM-S-50 in 2012.

Sagitario detected 159 metres of good quality oil graded at 32 degrees API below a thick salt cap at a depth starting at 6144 metres.

A drillstem test carried out in 2014 revealed the existence of carbonate reservoirs with good permeability.

A first appraisal well at Sagitario was drilled in 2019 with the Ocyan drillship ODN I but Upstream understand results were inconclusive about its commerciality.

Petrobras on 15 June started drilling a second appraisal well at BM-S-50 at 1867 metres of water, according to data from Brazil’s market regulator ANP.

The new well is expected to shed more light on the potential of Sagitario before Petrobras turns its attention to the adjacent Southwest of Sagitario area.

Petrobras on 60% and Shell on 40% won last year exploration and production rights for the Southwest of Sagitario area during Brazil’s first auction featuring pre-salt acreage under the so-called permanent offer initiative.

Another prospect named Teleferico has previously been mapped at BM-S-50 but it is unclear if Petrobras is willing to test its potential.

Sagitario is located near the Equinor-operated Bacalhau field, as well as the Aram and Uirapuru pre-salt areas.