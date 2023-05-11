Petrobras is working on a fast-track plan to bring an offshore natural gas discovery in Colombia's Tayrona block into production by 2026, and the Brazilian company's exploration team think that there is more gas to be found there.

Petrobras holds a 45% stake in Tayrona, partnered by Colombia's own state-controlled company Ecopetrol

Three years ago, the state-controlled company was all but ready to relinquish the whole block after frustrating results on the last two wells, but success with the Uchuva dry gas discovery last year has completely changed things.