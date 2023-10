Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has obtained the final environmental licence to carry out drilling activities in the offshore portion of the country’s Potiguar basin, the first step in the company’s quest to resume operation in the environmentally sensitive northern equatorial margin.

Earlier this year, federal regulator Ibama rejected Petrobras’ application to drill a high-impact wildcat in the ultra-deepwater section of the Foz do Amazonas basin due to a set of “technical inconsistencies”.