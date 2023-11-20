Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali has abandoned its latest wildcat on prospective exploration acreage offshore Malaysia because of technical challenges during operation.

The Bendai-1 well on Block SK 306 offshore Sarawak, which was being drilled by the jack-up rig Naga 6, was abandoned on 27 October because of these challenges, Petronas Carigali told the Malaysian Coast Guard (Jabatan Laut).

The operator further informed that not only has the exploration well been completed but that unspecified structures remain on the seafloor at the Bendai-1 location, and advised mariners to update their affected charts accordingly.

Petronas Carigali has Velesto Energy’s jack-up Naga 6 on long-term charter. Since last year the rig has drilled a number of exploration wells for the operator including Nahara-1 — also on Block 306 and which is scheduled to soon be appraised, Gedombak-1, Mirdanga-1, Kalung Emas-1 and Bendai-1 — which is understood to have been spudded in July.