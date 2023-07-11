Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali has spudded one of its planned 2023 wildcats offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia.

Japan Drilling Company’s semi-submersible rig Hakuryu-5 is understood to be drilling ahead on the Pangkin-1 wildcat, a well that is expected to take around three months. The drilling campaign is being supported by three vessels — the Vietnam-flagged Hai Duong 6 and the Malaysian-flagged Setia Hijrah and Executive Balance.

Petronas Carigali last year had performed a marine geohazards survey over four planned exploration targets offshore Sarawak — Angus-1, Pangkin-1, Besah-1 and Saderi Deep-1.

The operator has the semisub Hakuryu-5 on charter for a drilling programme offshore Sarawak, which comprises four firm wells and six optional wells.