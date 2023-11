Malaysia’s national energy company Petronas has delivered with its Roystonea-1 oil wildcat on Block 52 offshore Suriname and the operator is already considering a potential joint development with its 2020 Sloanea find on the same tract.

The Roystonea exploration well, located about 185 kilometres offshore in a water depth of 904 metres, was successfully drilled to a total depth of 5315 metres.