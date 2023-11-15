Malaysian national energy giant Petronas has kicked off a new offshore multi-client 2D seismic survey in the northern area of the Straits of Melaka to explore and map the hydrocarbon potential of the open blocks PM 320 and PM 321 in the Langkasuka basin, offshore Malaysia.

French contractor CGG is shooting the Selat Melaka survey covering more than 38,000 square kilometres that is intended to acquire approximately 8000 line kilometres of new 2D seismic data and is designed to provide superior quality seismic data for prospecting pre-Tertiary targets.

“Our recent study of the Langkasuka basin indicates hydrocarbon potential in the untested deeper pre-Tertiary formation, which prompted for this seismic survey to be conducted. The first exploration probe is expected in the next three years to test this exciting new geological play,” commented Azmir Zamri, senior general manager of resource exploration at Petronas’ Malaysia Petroleum management (MPM).

Petronas noted the shoot off the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia will increase the availability of a larger pool of seismic data, leading to a higher probability of discovering hydrocarbon potential which, in turn, is expected to attract prospective investors in future bid rounds.

The seismic project, which has received industry funding, will deliver early products in December 2023 and final results in August 2024, noted CGG.

Experts at the contractor's Kuala Lumpur subsurface imaging centre will apply its latest proprietary full-waveform inversion and Q-tomography imaging technologies to provide the industry with a better regional understanding of the petroleum systems in this underexplored basin, with a focus on the prospective pre-Tertiary target.

Article continues below the advert

“Petronas continues to invest in data enrichment for Malaysian basins, like the emerging Langkasuka Basin. Initiatives such as this multi-client seismic survey is expected to attract exploration interests to support the country’s production growth strategy,” said Mohamed Firouz Asnan, Petronas senior vice president of MPM.

Petronas added it remains committed to the sustainable growth of the oil and gas industry in the country.

The national oil company through MPM is the custodian of Malaysia’s petroleum resources. With this mandate, MPM manages petroleum arrangements and provides stewardship on upstream exploration and production activities in Malaysia.

“We are pleased to announce our new multi-client project offshore Malaysia, which will further assist frontier exploration in the West Peninsular area," said Dechun Lin, EVP, earth data, CGG.

"With over 45 years of experience processing seismic data from all the major basins in Malaysia, we are confident that we can deliver the highest-quality data in an area lacking data coverage and help reduce uncertainties ahead of Malaysia’s 2024 Bid Round.”

Updated to include details and comment from CGG.