Petronas has started drilling the first of two planned back-to-back exploration wells in search of hydrocarbons in the prolific Campos basin in the Malaysian company's debut as an operator offshore Brazil.

Petronas on 13 December initiated drilling of the Mola wildcat in Block C-M-661 with the Valaris drillship DS-15, according to updated information from Brazilian market regulator ANP.

The programme in water depths of 3027 metres is expected to last between three and four months.