Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made a gas condensate discovery with its Jhim East X-1 exploration well on Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar), located in Sujawal district in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

This is the second discovery in the onshore Shah Bandar block.

The successful Jhim East X-1 wildcat was drilled to a depth of 2545 metres to test the hydrocarbon potential of the Upper Sand of the Lower Goru formation. Based on the drilling results and acquired wireline logs, potential hydrocarbon-bearing zones were identified.

During testing of Lower Goru Upper Sand (A Sand), the well flowed at 13.69 million cubic feet per day of gas and 236 barrels per day of condensate at a wellhead flowing pressure of 2668 psig (gauge pressure) via a 32/64-inch choke. The well is being further evaluated to get the necessary information about its performance.

PPL said the well was drilled and tested by utilising indigenous expertise. This discovery will add hydrocarbon reserves and enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between the supply and demand of oil and gas during the current energy crisis in the country and save significant foreign exchange for the country, the operator commented.

The Block 2467-16 exploration licence is operated by PPL with a 63% working interest on behalf of partners Mari Petroleum on 32%, and Sindh Energy Holding Company and Government Holdings Private with 2.5% apiece.