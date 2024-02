Jersey-based junior Predator Oil & Gas has signed an extension to its 2022 rig contract for the Star Valley Rig 101, which is available in Morocco.

Pending regulatory approvals, this extension will pave the way for Predator to drill the MOU-5 well on the Guercif licence onshore Morocco, which is intended to assess a 177-square kilometre Jurassic structural closure in a crestal location.