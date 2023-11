Rhino Resources, a privately-owned South African player operating promising acreage in Namibia’s prolific Orange basin, has got the ball rolling on securing environmental approvals to drill up to 10 wells on its untouched block.

The company operates Block 2914A, located directly northeast of Shell’s acreage — where the supermajor has four significant discoveries on its hands — and immediately south of BW Energy’s long-planned Kudu gas project.