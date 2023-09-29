Russia has almost halved its estimates of the hydrocarbon potential of one of its prized Arctic offshore assets.

Offshore exploration efforts in the Okhotsk Sea offshore Russia’s far east have resulted in several dry wells in the past two decades, prompting the government to order a two-year study into the area’s potential.

Earlier this week, the total possible in-place resources of several large blocks, scattered along the shore of the Okhotsk Sea, was downgraded from 52.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent to 26.7 billion boe.

Additionally, the central part of the Okhotsk Sea is believed to contain no hydrocarbons at all, according to Russia’s subsurface agency, Rosnedra.

Rosnedra department head Nina Yerofeyeva told an industry conference on Sakhalin Island this week that the Shantarsko-Lisyanskaya area alone may have half its original estimated possible oil and gas resources — down from 7.9 billion boe to 3.5 billion boe.

Two dry holes had been previously drilled at one of the blocks in this area, Lisyansky, by a joint venture between Norway’s Equinor and a Russian partner.

The West Kamchatka acreage has suffered the most shocking reduction, with the resource assessment falling by more than 10 times to less than 1 billion boe, the study, carried out by Russian offshore explorer Mage, found.

The acreage was initially eyed by a consortium of Korea National Oil and a Russian major oil producer before authorities handed it to Gazprom for exploration to confirm the natural gas reserves for the entire Kamchatka Peninsula.

However, with the repeated lack of any discoveries, authorities finally resolved to approve a scheme for the construction of an liquefied natural gas regasification terminal on Kamchatka with the help of Russia’s largest independent gas producer, Novatek.

The Kamchatka terminal will be supplied with LNG that Gazprom produces under the Sakhalin 2 project, previously operated by European supermajor Shell.

It was not good news for the North Sakhalin perspective area either. The acreage was previously assessed at 26 billion boe but is now believed to harbour in-place resources of 19 billion boe, according to Yerofeyeva.

The north of Sakhalin has been traditionally viewed as the possible continuation of prolific oil and gas offshore acreages to the northeast of the island, home to the region’s two largest developments — Sakhalin 1 and Sakhalin 2, with interest in the area coming from Gazprom and its oil producing subsidiary, Gazprom Neft.

Rosnedra is understood to have ordered the study for the government in the hope that offshore blocks in the central part of the Okhotsk Sea could be actioned for exploration and production to oil and gas investors from Russia and Asia.