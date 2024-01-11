Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP is preparing to spud a wildcat targeting a new prospect on its Block SK 405B offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, where success could see a discovery incorporated into its proposed Sirung (southern cluster) development.

PTTEP is performing a geophysical site survey for the Satong-1 exploration well with the vessel Cassandra VI, ahead of spudding the probe.

The operator already has plans to exploit its Sirung and Chenda oil and gas discoveries on Block SK 450B and adding Satong to this project could be the icing on the cake.

PTTEP’s current thinking is that Sirung, which was discovered in 2021, would be the hub of a new development with Chenda being a satellite tie-back. A platform installed on Sirung would be linked to facilities on the existing D35 field.

Reservoir modelling and production projection studies are ongoing and pre-front engineering and design work is expected to soon commence for the proposed cluster development, which could come on stream in 2027.

The shallow-water 2021 Sirung discovery hit a significant oil and gas column of more than 100 metres and last year was subsequently successfully appraised, while the Chenda-1 oil and gas discovery was also made in 2023.

PTTEP in December said it had achieved “a positive outcome” with Sirung-2 appraisal well which was intended “to affirm petroleum resources” and “the project is now moving towards the engineering study”.

"PTTEP plans to accelerate the development of these neighbouring fields in a cluster model by synergising facilities and production equipment, enabling quick and efficient development and production, while contributing to the company’s growth in alignment with our strategic plan,” PTTEP’s chief executive Montri Rawanchaikul last month said.

“Malaysia holds a prominent position within our strategic investment areas and proves successful oil and gas discoveries in offshore areas continuously."

The SK 405B production sharing contract is located in shallow waters approximately 137 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, which is home to the Petronas LNG Complex.

PTTEP has a 59.5% operated interest in the offshore block and its partners are Japan’s Moeco (Mitsui) on 25.5% and Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali with 15%.