Thailand’s PTTEP is embarking on a new two-well wildcatting campaign on its deep-water Block H offshore Sabah, East Malaysia, which is home to the producing Rotan field being exploited via Petronas’ floating liquefied natural gas vessel PFLNG Dua.

PTTEP has chartered Noble Drilling’s Singapore-flagged drillship Noble Viking for its latest drilling within Block H, which will see wells drilled on prospects identified as Hikmat and Dermawan, according to the Malaysia Coast Guard.

PTTEP likely utilised 3D seismic surveys acquired around 2013-2014 to identify the Hikmat and Dermawan prospects, Prateek Pandey, Rystad Energy’s vice president E&P research Southeast Asia, told Upstream.