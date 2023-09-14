Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP is set within days to start drilling a second appraisal well on its Lang Lebah giant sour gas discovery offshore Malaysia, which the company is aiming to exploit via a multi-billion dollar development incorporating carbon, capture and storage.

PTTEP is scheduled to commence operations at the Lang Lebah-3 well on Block SK 410B offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia on 17 September with the drilling campaign set to last until 31 January 2024, according to the Malaysia Coast Guard.

The operator had been intending this year to take the final investment decision for Lang Lebah, and Upstream has approached PTTEP for comment as to whether waiting for the outcome of the second appraisal well on the field will derail project sanction this year.

Vessels on call

Noble Drilling’s jack-up rig Noble Tom Prosser has been lined up for the Lang Lebah-3 well, and the drilling campaign will be supported by three Malaysia-flagged vessels — Sealink 178, Bahtera Hamos and Intan Ratu.

PTTEP’s plans to exploit the offshore sour gas field, which hosts to approximately 6 trillion to 7 trillion cubic feet of gas resources, focus on a central processing platform with nameplate capacity of 1.65 billion cubic feet per day of gas plus two wellhead platforms and a flare platform.

The offshore facilities front-end engineering and design work is being performed by the pairing of Worley and Ranhill Utilities while Technip Energies is the onshore FEED contractor.

Produced gas will flow via a 42-inch diameter trunkline to a new onshore gas plant for treatment before it is ultimately used as feed at the Petronas LNG Complex at Bintulu, Sarawak.

PTTEP operates the Block SK 410B production sharing contract with a 42.5% interest on behalf of partners Kufpec on 42.5% and Petronas Carigali with 15%.

Prior to spudding the Lang Lebah-3 well, the Noble Tom Prosser will complete operations at PTTEP's Babadon-1 wildcat on Block SK 438, also offshore Sarawak, which is being drilled as a tight hole.

Updated to add details of the rig's previous well.