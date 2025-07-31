ReconAfrica begins drilling frontier exploration well onshore Namibia

Canadian explorer ReconAfrica has spudded what will be a closely watched exploration well onshore Namibia in the frontier Kavango basin.

The Kavango West-1X probe is the second to be drilled by the Toronto-listed junior in northeast Namibia following its unsuccessful Naingopo-1X wildcat

ReconAfrica said the well spudded on Thursday and is planned to reach a total depth of about 3800 metres by the end of November.

It is expected to penetrate over 1500 metres of Otavi carbonates, which is the primary target of the Damara Fold Belt play.

The prospect is described as a large structural fold identified on modern 2D seismic data and which covers an area more than 22 kilometres long by three kilometres wide.

The operator has identified over 19 prospects and four leads in the Damara Fold Belt trend, with an additional 5 million acres set to be captured in neighbouring Angola.

Brian Reinsborough, ReconAfrica's chief executive, said: “Originally, the Kavango West-1X location was not scheduled to be the next well, but the location was reprioritised after the results of our last well, Naingopo.

“While this reprioritising resulted in a slightly longer lead time to spud this location, the company prioritises rigorous technical appraisal with respect to location selection to ensure we have the best possible chance for commercial success,” he said.

Chris Sembritzky, the company's head of exploration added that “Kavango West 1X represents the best opportunity we have identified on seismic in the Damara Fold Belt play due to its size, hydrocarbon migration pathway and well defined four-way closure”.

“With our new subsurface learnings, highly experienced drilling crew and optimised, built-for-purpose drill bits, we believe we have captured the best possible chance for drilling an efficient, safe and commercially successful well,” he said.

Due to the company's ongoing drilling activities, a previously announced plan to acquire 3D seismic data in the second half of 2025 has been postponed to 2026.

In addition, ReconAfrica said it is reviewing potential investment opportunities that may include securing more acreage for exploration, development and producing properties, as well as joint venture transactions that target acceleration of production and free cash flow.

It said that this strategy is designed to help address its “concentrated asset risk profile” due to it current sole focus on frontier exploration in southern Africa.