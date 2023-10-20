Lion Energy has had a reserves boost at three prospects onshore Indonesia, which the Australian independent hopes will help it line up another farm-in partner so that it can get a free carry on at least one targeted exploration well.

New seismic acquired over Lion’s North East Seram asset has delivered a 153 million barrels of oil equivalent — or 20% — increase to the best estimate P50 prospective resources for the Kobi, Tanah Baru and Waru fold-belt structures that were targeted.

New combined unrisked P50 (proven and probable) resources for the trio of prospects is 828 million boe, up from the earlier reported 675 million boe.

The Kobi prospect, located 10 kilometres from the 1.5 trillion cubic feet Lofin gas field, has a prospective resource range of 98 million to 1.047 billion boe. Kobi has emerged as the standout prospect, given its size and accessible location, Lion said. Lofin is located on the adjacent Seram (NB) PSC, in which Lion has a minority 2.5% interest.

The Waru prospect, which lies 35 kilometres south of the producing Oseil oilfield, has a prospective resource range of 89 million to 766 mm boe, while Tanah Baru’s prospective resources are between 35 million and 670 million boe.

Lion noted that further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially movable hydrocarbons on its asset.

Work is now focused on finalising prospect evaluation, determining drill locations, well planning and securing funding to drill what the company hails as “some of the largest targets in the Indonesian region”.

The new seismic has upgraded the Kobi, Waru and Tanah Baru prospects and these are now considered “highly attractive drill opportunities”, according to Lion.

The company added that, importantly, Waru and Tanah Baru are in the more oil prone southeast portion of the PSC while Kobi in the northwest portion is anticipated to contain oil and gas.

Since the positive results of the onshore 2D seismic data acquired in 2022 were first reported by Lion in July, work has been focused on: the continued interpretation of seismic data, depth mapping of the three prospects, additional seismic processing - test of Pre-stack Depth Migration on selected lines over the Kobi prospect – and gravity analysis/modelling.

Lion has also undertaken volumetric assessment to quantify the prospective resource potential for the prospects in the East Seram PSC.

“The results of interpretation of our new seismic have exceeded our expectations and make it clear that Lion’s East Seram PSC contains some the largest oil and gas prospects in the Indonesian region. We are particularly excited by the large Kobi prospect given its proximity to the Lofin gas field, reasonable drill depth, and relatively rapid commercialisation potential,” said Tom Soulsby, Lion’s executive chairman.

“If successful, Kobi could play a key role in the East Indonesian energy transition providing gas to displace coal or diesel-powered energy. Lion is well placed with a 60% participating interest to farm down and get a carried interest through a well. Lion already has a 20% carry for a well from existing partner OPIC up to a well cost cap of $10m.”

Lion had acquired 200 line kilometres of 2D seismic on the East Seram PSC from June 2022 to January this year, comprising six lines totalling approximately 100 kilometres in the NW Kobi area, five lines over the Waru prospect and two lines over Tanah Baru.

Key horizons have been interpreted and depth converted using an interval velocity approach. Detailed depth maps have been produced for the Kobi, Waru and Tanah Baru Prospects at the top Manusela Carbonate objective, which is the reservoir in the Oseil oil and Lofin gas fields.

ASX-listed Lion noted that the survey was completed safely and within 10% of budget despite the challenging remote setting.