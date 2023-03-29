Petrobras has returned the Dois Irmaos pre-salt area in the Campos basin offshore Brazil, as the state-controlled giant and international oil companies operating in the region are having a hard time unlocking the next major discovery in the prolific play.

Petrobras acquired the Dois Irmaos production sharing contract in Brazil’s fourth pre-salt round in June 2018 for a fixed signature bonus of about $102.5 million and a government profit oil share of 16.43%.

The company drilled the Vaz Lobo wildcat in the area a year ago with the Diamond Offshore semi-submersible rig Ocean Courage in 2769 metres of water but results were underwhelming.